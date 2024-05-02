Security reviewed for Jammu Ring Road

PTI

Jammu, May 1

A senior police officer conducted security review of the 56-km Jammu Ring Road, which intersects different highways and border roads, officials said.

Jammu Senior Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar on Tuesday visited different areas of the city, including Bishna, Gandhi Nagar and Domana to inspect and review the security of the newly constructed road, a police spokesperson said. The officer called for strengthening security apparatus by smartly utilising the available resources and use of latest technologies for enhanced vigil on the vital road, the spokesperson said.

He said the road has given rise to an extra security dimension, keeping in view its sensitivity being main artery which intersects most of the highways and link roads specially those emanating from the border areas and adjoining districts.

The SSP was briefed by the concerned sub-divisional officers about the emerging security challenges posed by the Ring Road connectivity within the Jammu district and heavy rush of traffic and commuters, he said.

The spokesperson said the SSP visited strategic locations which could be ear-marked and further developed to strengthen the security grid on the vital road.

Various aspects like deployment of additional manpower, establishing static pickets, use of Wi-Fi cameras for CCTV surveillance, Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras for tracking of vehicles and highway patrol vehicles were some of the points taken into consideration during the security review, the spokesperson said.

