 Security situation in J&K not alarming, says top cop Swain : The Tribune India

  • J & K
  • Security situation in J&K not alarming, says top cop Swain

Security situation in J&K not alarming, says top cop Swain

Terror attacks nothing but pinpricks caused by Pakistan: DGP

Security situation in J&K not alarming, says top cop Swain

RR Swain, DGP



PTI

Jammu, November 25

DGP RR Swain has said the situation in the Union Territory is not alarming as is being projected. He described the terror attacks in the Valley as pinpricks orchestrated at the behest of Pakistan with a sole motive to sell the bloodshed to keep its politics and economy running. However, Swain said all the security agencies, with active public support, are determined to put an end to such pinpricks or cuts as the Indian Government has the will to defeat terrorism and not allow it to become a cause of concern where normal life is derailed.

Challenge persists

No one is shying away from the reality that there is a challenge, but India has the will and resoluteness to defeat terrorism. — RR Swain, DGP

Be alert, police urge residents

  • According to the DGP, RR Swain, people, especially those living in Jammu province, should remain mentally alert because the intent of the adversary continues to be inimical even as its capability to harm is not as it intends to project.
  • The DGP said isolated incidents kept taking place but a terror attack did not mean that terrorists were in a position to take over the region.

The police chief also said they had, at times, thought of getting photographs of slain foreign terrorists circulated through the Interpol so that their parents at least get to know that their children are dead. The DGP was interacting with reporters during his first public grievance redressal meeting at the police headquarters in the winter capital of Jammu.

Replying to a question on the security situation in J&K in the wake of a recent encounter in Rajouri where five Army personnel and two foreign terrorists were killed, he said, “I do not think we should be over-alarmed. Yes, there is a porous and difficult border and a whole country (Pakistan) and a whole system is subverted and convoluted, so we have a challenge. No one is shying away from the reality that there is a challenge, but India has the will and resoluteness to defeat it (terrorism) and not allow it to become a cause of concern where normal life, business activities, peace and security would be derailed (in Jammu and Kashmir),” Swain said.

He said people, especially those living in Jammu province, should remain mentally alert because the intent of the adversary continued to be inimical even as its capability to harm is not as it intends to project. The DGP said isolated incidents keep taking place but a terror attack does not mean that terrorists are in a position to take over the region.

He said J&K is a border state with legacy issues. “There is an enemy with an intent which is linked to its politics and economy. They are moving in their own ecosystem and we have to remain prepared mentally to fight it (terrorism). Today, we had a meeting with the Army and other security agencies, and we were very satisfied that people themselves are coming forward to inform us (about terrorists). The flow of information shows that the people are willing to be a partner in this fight,” the police chief said.

He said the enemy could only “pinprick us or go for a cut, but we are like an elephant, a lion and if they think that they will pull us down by doing so, they are mistaken”.

Swain said the perpetrators of violence are selling the bloodshed in J&K to serve their interest. “They are misleading their public and recruiting the children of poor citizens (for terrorism) even as they themselves are living a lavish life in bungalows and playing golf,” he said.

#Jammu #Pakistan


