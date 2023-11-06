Security tightened after recovery of tiffin box IED

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 5

Security has been tightened in Jammu following the recovery of a 2-kg Improvised Explosive Device (IED) on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway near Sidhra late on Saturday.

The recovery of the explosive created panic during the festive season in Jammu after which heavy deployment of security forces was made in the division and on the vital highway connecting the Valley with rest of the country.

As per Jammu police, a tiffin box timer-based IED was on Saturday found in Jammu area after which it was taken into possession and further investigation is going on.

Police said on Saturday that at around 5.30 pm, information was received that some suspicious object is lying on Sidhra-Narwal highway stretch in Jammu near a police checkpoint.

A team of police along with a dog squad was rushed to the spot and during search operation, a tiffin box timer-based IED weighing around 2 kg was found. It was taken into possession after successful detonation.

Terrorist organisations are trying for the past long time to revive terrorism in Jammu division, which was till a year ago comparatively peaceful than Kashmir. However multiple terror attacks and encounters in different parts of the division have now shattered the peace.

It is not for the first time that IED has been recovered on the National Highway in Jammu. Terrorists have planted IEDs on the highway, specifically Sidhra, many times in the past.

