Security tightened at border for Diwali

Security forces across Jammu division have stepped up vigil along the borders and in the hinterland ahead of Diwali following inputs suggesting that Pakistani terrorists might attempt to disrupt the celebrations.

While the Army and police continue to monitor forested areas where terrorists are suspected to be hiding, the Border Security Force (BSF) is maintaining a tight vigil along the International Border (IB) in Samba, Kathua and Jammu districts to prevent any infiltration attempts.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Jammu, Samba and Kathua range, Shiv Kumar Sharma, conducted a comprehensive review of security arrangements in Kathua district. He also inspected operational preparedness, particularly in Billawar and Basohli, where intelligence inputs regarding terrorist movement are frequent.

An official said the DIG met police personnel and Village Defence Guard members in sensitive areas to discuss various security issues and directed the establishment of joint checkpoints for greater coordination.

The DIG was briefed on the border security grid, vulnerabilities, surveillance infrastructure and coordination between the J&K Police and other security agencies. His visit also aimed to assess terrain conditions, visibility and defensive layouts in forward areas.

He later visited several Border Police Posts and instructed officials to “remain extra vigilant” and to strengthen checkpoints, especially during night hours.

Meanwhile, the BSF has intensified night patrolling along the border. “Technology has been installed along the border to ensure that no infiltrator can cross over, even at night,” an official said.

“To ensure peaceful festivities, the BSF personnel have been instructed not to leave any stone unturned. Strict vigil is also being maintained on drone activity along the border,” the official added.