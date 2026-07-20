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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Security tightened in Samba as police conduct patrol, vehicle checks

Security tightened in Samba as police conduct patrol, vehicle checks

Several vehicles intercepted and thoroughly checked in accordance with established security protocols

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PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 01:59 AM Jul 20, 2026 IST
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As part of its continued efforts to strengthen public safety and maintain a high state of operational readiness, Jammu and Kashmir Police conducted a comprehensive security exercise and area domination patrol in the Ghagwal border belt in Samba district on Sunday, an official said.

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The operation led by an additional superintendent of police was carried out in a three-kilometre radius from Nonath to Tapyal, commencing with a coordinated patrolling exercise during which Road Opening Party (ROP) personnel were thoroughly briefed to ensure effective execution of assigned duties, a police spokesman said.

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To further enhance tactical preparedness, a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO)-cum-room intervention exercise was jointly conducted by the Special Operations Group (SOG), Samba, and the CRPF’s Quick Reaction Team (QRT), he added.

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Following the tactical exercise, a surprise check was conducted at a strategic location to strengthen security measures and deter antisocial and unlawful activities, the spokesman said, adding that several vehicles were intercepted and thoroughly checked in accordance with established security protocols.

“Such area domination patrols, tactical exercises, CASOs and surprise checking will continue to be conducted regularly to maintain a robust security environment, deter anti-national and criminal elements and ensure the safety and security of the people of the district,” the police said.

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