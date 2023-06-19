Security up at Amarnath Yatra base camp

PTI

Jammu, June 18

The security wing of the J&K Police has taken charge of the Bhagwati Nagar base camp here for the annual Amarnath Yatra, officials said on Sunday. The Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu serves as the primary base camp for pilgrims from across the country before they proceed to the 3,880-metre-high holy cave shrine of Amarnath in the majestic Himalayas of South Kashmir. As part of enhanced security measures in and around the base camp, the security wing has assumed control of the area and the public is prohibited from entering the premises, a senior police officer said.

The 62-day long pilgrimage will commence on July 1. The first batch of pilgrims will leave for the yatra from Jammu on June 30. Preparations for enhanced security at the base camp are already underway. Body scanners have arrived for installation and CCTV cameras, including two large 360-degree cameras, are being set up in the area, the officer said. The security wing has also acquired vehicle-checking equipment.

Seven companies of the CRPF are being deployed in and around the base camp, as well as other sensitive areas in Jammu. These 700 security personnel will be responsible for patrolling and ensuring route security, they said.

Meanwhile, a joint meeting of security agencies was organised in Udhampur district on Sunday to ensure coordination for the Amarnath Yatra. Major General Ajay Kumar, General Officer Commanding (GOC), Army’s Delta Force, chaired the meeting which was among others attended by senior police and intelligence officers, officials said. In a tweet after the meeting, Jammu-based White Knight Corps said, “The security forces and civil administration were working hand-in-hand to ensure a successful yatra”.

Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar visited Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas, the main base camp for the pilgrims in Jammu, and took stock of arrangements for the comfortable stay of the pilgrims and their safety.

Kumar reviewed in detail provision of transportation, accommodation for pilgrims, setting up of ‘langars’ (community kitchens), communication centres, medical facilities, deployment of medical teams, sanitation, installation of temporary toilets and mobile toilet vans, uninterrupted supply of electricity, adequate water supply and traffic arrangements, an official said.