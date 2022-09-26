Security up for Amit Shah’s three-day J&K visit

Our Correspondent

Jammu, September 25

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who will be on a three-day UT visit from September 30, has chosen to visit Rajouri and Baramulla which have been neglected for many years, said BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh on Sunday.

After reaching Rajouri on September 30, Shah will hold a rally next day. On October 2, he will address a rally in Baramulla. He is expected to announce the scheduled tribe (ST) status for the Pahari community. Intelligence and security agencies are keeping a close eye on terror organisations’ activities. Security meetings of the police, the CRPF, the BSF, the Army and intelligence agencies are taking place on a regular basis in Jammu and Srinagar keeping in mind Shah’s rallies.

Party insiders say that after nominating Ghulam Ali Khatana (from Gujjar community) to the Rajya Sabha, the BJP now wants to woo the Pahari community which can turn the tables in many constituencies in the Assembly polls. BJP’s J&K chief Ravinder Raina said preparations had been made. BJP men are also seeing the rallies as the beginning of the party’s electioneering.

