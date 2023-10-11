Security up for President’s Srinagar visit

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 10

President Droupadi Murmu will be in J&K on October 11 and 12 for which security has been beefed up in Srinagar and adjoining areas. On October 11, the President will grace the 20th convocation of the University of Kashmir in Srinagar. On the same day, she will interact with the members of local tribal groups and women self-help groups at Raj Bhavan where she will also attend a civic reception to be hosted in her honour.

On October 12, Murmu will visit Mata Vaishno Devi shrine where she will inaugurate a remodeled Parvati Bhavan and sky walk.

Security forces, including the police and the CRPF, have been deployed in adequate numbers around the university. Officials said the security agencies had been carrying out area domination exercises in Srinagar besides taking up random checking of vehicles. /PTI

#Droupadi Murmu #Kashmir #Srinagar