Security up in Ganderbal for Kheer Bhawani Mela

The police have beefed up security in Ganderbal district ahead of Mata Kheer Bhawani Mela, officials said on Sunday.

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“The police conducted area domination exercises in and around Kheer Bhawani Temple, Tulmulla, as part of the security preparedness for the upcoming religious congregation. The exercise aimed at maintaining a secure environment for devotees, locals and visitors who will attend the annual mela on Monday,” a police spokesman said.

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IGP Kashmir Zone VK Birdi, accompanied by DIG Central Kashmir Range Rajiv Omprakash Pande and SSP Ganderbal Sudhanshu Dhama, on Sunday visited the temple and took a comprehensive review of the security arrangements being put in place for the smooth and peaceful conduct of Mata Kheer Bhawani Mela-2026, the spokesman said.

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The IGP did a detailed assessment of the security grid and arrangements within and around the temple premises, reviewing access control, crowd management measures and availability of designated parking facilities. Emphasising the need for maintaining the highest standards of vigilance, coordination, and preparedness, Birdi directed the officers to ensure fool-proof security arrangements, effective traffic management and timely facilitation of all necessary services at the temple and adjoining areas.