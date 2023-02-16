Seeking transfer, Kashmiri Pandit employees detained

PTI

Jammu, February 15

Scores of migrant Kashmiri Pandit employees, demanding transfer from the Valley and release of their salaries, were detained on Wednesday, shortly after they assembled here for a protest, officials said.

The employees were supposed to stage a protest outside the Press Club but were not allowed by the police. As the employees assembled at a nearby chowk and started raising slogans in support of their demands, the police detained nearly 50 of them. They were shifted to the Police Lines in a bus.

“We tried to persuade them to disperse but since they were adamant about continuing the protest, we took them into preventive custody,” a government official said.

Hundreds of Pandits, employed under the Prime Minister’s employment package in the Valley, moved to Jammu last May after terrorists gunned down Rahul Bhat, a revenue clerk, and Rajini Bala, a schoolteacher.

On February 4, Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha said many of the employees had resumed their duties in the Valley and directions were issued to release their pending salaries. But protesters claimed that a few hundred employees had resumed their duties under compulsion while many were not willing to return to the Valley due to a “insecurity”.