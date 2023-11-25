Self-employment schemes should benefit youth: DC

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 24

Rajouri Deputy Commissioner Vikas Kundal today conducted a review of the progress made in implementation of self-employment generation schemes in the district.

During the meeting, the DC took stock of the existing employment schemes being implemented by different departments in the district, including DIC, NRLM, Animal and Sheep Husbandry, Fisheries, Horticulture, handloom and handicrafts among others. He directed the officers to proactively identify and support beneficiaries under the self-employment generation schemes. Kundal emphasised that these schemes play a crucial role in enabling individuals to become self-reliant and contribute significantly to the district's development.

#Jammu #Rajouri