Self-employment schemes should benefit youth: DC

Jammu, November 24
Rajouri Deputy Commissioner Vikas Kundal today conducted a review of the progress made in implementation of self-employment generation schemes in the district.
During the meeting, the DC took stock of the existing employment schemes being implemented by different departments in the district, including DIC, NRLM, Animal and Sheep Husbandry, Fisheries, Horticulture, handloom and handicrafts among others. He directed the officers to proactively identify and support beneficiaries under the self-employment generation schemes. Kundal emphasised that these schemes play a crucial role in enabling individuals to become self-reliant and contribute significantly to the district's development.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajasthan Assembly election 2023 LIVE updates: Vasundhara Raje, Sachin Pilot do 'puja' before polling
People turn up at polling booths in large numbers
Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: Option of manual drilling being considered
Drilling at the collapsed portion of the tunnel to rescue th...
Mumbai couple sells 1-month-old daughter for Rs 14,000, 2-year-old son for Rs 60,000 to buy drugs
The arrested include parents Shabbir and Sania Khan and Shak...
No reason to discredit SEBI in Adani-Hindenburg case: Supreme Court
Says can’t ask it to take media reports as gospel truth | Re...
Wife punches husband to death for not taking her to Dubai for birthday celebration
The incident took place at the couple's apartment, located i...