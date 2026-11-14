‘Self-immolation’ threat by slain Kargil War veteran’s son puts Ladakh Police on tenterhooks

On November 8, a 17-year-old boy uploaded a video on his YouTube channel threatening to immolate himself outside the BJP office in Leh if justice was not delivered into the killings of four civilians, including his father. The boy and his mother have now gone untraceable, leaving the Ladakh Police on tenterhooks.

The boy’s father, a Kargil War veteran, was among the four people killed in September last year when police and paramilitary forces opened fire on protesters in Leh.

The boy’s family has expressed ignorance about the whereabouts of the teenager and his mother, while accusing the police of harassing them. Sources said the boy had participated in the renewed agitation launched by the Apex Body Leh (ABL) this week and was present at the protest site in Leh when the local administration arrived and sought to arrange a medical consultation for him after his video surfaced.

The Apex Body, however, handed the boy over to his mother. Both have been untraceable since Friday, sources said.

Advertisement

In a notice, the Ladakh Police said the 17-year-old had threatened “self-immolation through his YouTube channel”.

Ladakh Police seek info about his whereabouts

“Based on the doctors’ report from November 13 at NDS Memorial Park, where the Apex Body’s protest is currently under way, we have found that this child is going through distress,” the notice said, adding that he needed a “comprehensive medical check-up by doctors at a hospital”.

The police appealed to the public to share “any information regarding his whereabouts with the UT Administration and the Police”. “The sole objective of the UT Administration and the Police is to ensure that the boy receives appropriate counselling through the Child Welfare Committee as soon as possible,” the notice said, adding that the administration wanted to ensure that no one misused or exploited the child.

Advertisement

“For his well-being, we appeal to everyone to look out for him, and we especially request his family and relatives to take good care of him. Any kind of assistance required will be provided by the administration,” it added.

'We have no answers,' says boy in video

In a recent video uploaded in Hindi, the boy said a “great injustice” had been committed in September last year when his father was killed. “My father was a man who had also fought in the Kargil War in 1999,” he said, adding that the family had still not received the report of the judicial inquiry. “What happened? Who did it? Who gave the orders? Who fired the bullets? We have no answers to any of these questions,” he said. “We must get justice. My father gave his life for a purpose. For what purpose did he sacrifice his life? He had laid down his life for safeguards, which are extremely important for Ladakh,” he said.

“We want justice! We want justice! We want safeguards! We want safeguards,” he added in the video uploaded on November 12.

Advertisement

In another video, uploaded on November 8, the boy, speaking in his native language, had threatened to immolate himself outside the BJP office if justice was not delivered in the case.

Boy’s grandfather accuses Ladakh Police of harassment

The boy’s grandfather, also a former Army personnel who fought in the Kargil War, accused the Ladakh Police of harassing the family. “The police came to the protest site yesterday looking for him. There was an altercation between his mother and the police. Since then, he and his mother have been out of reach. We don’t know where they are,” he told The Tribune.

He added that police personnel had also visited their home on Friday and conducted searches.