Sellers fined Rs 10K for substandard meat

Our Correspondent

Jammu, June 16

The Municipal Corporation of Jammu on Sunday imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on meat sellers after the meat they were selling was found to be unfit for consumption.

On the directions of Commissioner, MC, Rahul Yadav, a joint team of the civic body and doctors deputed by Sheep Husbandry Department including Dr Ramandeep Singh and Dr Jiwan Lal along with Municipal Veterinary Officer (MVO), Dr Divya Sharma, conducted various surprise meat-inspection drives on the eve of Eid-ul-Adha in different areas of Jammu city to ensure the sale of wholesome, good quality meat and meat byproducts to the consumers.

The surprise drives were conducted in Talab Tillo, Bohri, Muthi, Bantalab, Paloura, Janipur, Ambphalla, CPO chowk, Narwal, Gandhi Nagar, Gangyal, Satwari, Talab Khatikan and Shahidi Chowk etc.

During the drives, various meat shops, chicken shops and fishmongers were inspected and about 25 kg of substandard meat was seized and later on disposed of scientifically. Also a fine to the tune of Rs 10,000 was imposed to the meat sellers for selling unstamped, unhygienic and substandard meat.

Meat and chicken shop vendors were also instructed to keep separate bins to collect the daily waste generated on account of refused meat and chicken parts for further proper disposal through JMC vehicles.

MVO Dr Divya Sharma also sensitised all the shopkeepers and vendors dealing with meat and chicken products to maintain hygienic environment in and around their shops and adhere with the various provisions of Food Safety Act, 2006, Municipal Corporation Act, 2000 and other directions and guidelines issued by the JMC from time to time so that good quality hygienic meat reaches consumers.

Dustbins were distributed among various meat and chicken shop owners for proper waste collection.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu