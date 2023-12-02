Jammu: Senior BJP leaders attend meet to discuss Lok Sabha election strategy

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 1

With the preparations by different parties going on for the Lok Sabha polls scheduled for next year, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday held a meeting in which senior leaders of party participated.

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, national general secretary (organization) BL Santhosh, national general secretary and J&K prabhari Tarun Chugh, J&K party chief Ravinder Raina, and Lok Sabha MP Jugal Kishore Sharma among others were present.

Addressing the meeting, BL Santhosh minutely discussed and reviewed the ongoing “Booth Jana Samwad Abhiyaan” programme in J&K. He said this programme has enabled the party to cement its relationship with the common masses. He said the programme has opened a 2-way door, by which, on one hand the party leaders are carrying the party’s policies and the achievements of the central government to the public and on the other the campaign is also efficiently making the party aware of the issues faced by the common masses.

Tarun Chugh asked the party leaders to be vocal on the party’s achievements including revocation of Articles 370, and also ensure the deliverance of public welfare schemes to the needy. Ravinder Raina said the J&K BJP is actively engaged in the party’s programmes which will carry its momentum till 2024 elections and beyond.

