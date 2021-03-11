Senior IAS officer’s house raided in Jammu

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, April 21

Days after the J&K administration recommended that bribery allegations by former Governor Satya Pal Malik be probed by the CBI, the central agency today conducted raids at various locations, including the residence of top IAS officer Navin Choudhary in Jammu. He is currently the Principal Secretary, Agriculture Production and Farmers Welfare Department.

The raids were also conducted at the premises of former officials of Chenab Valley Power Projects (P) Ltd (CVPPPL) and private firm Patel Engineering Ltd.

Rs. 2,200-cr project The raids were conducted at IAS officer Navin Choudhary’s house

Was CVPPPL chairman when the work of Kiru project was awarded

Rs. 2,200-cr project allotted to a firm despite CVPPPL board opposing it

The CVPPPL is a joint venture of the Jammu and Kashmir State Power Development Corporation and National Hydroelectric Power Corporation.

Sources informed that the process of e-tendering was allegedly flouted while awarding the works of the Rs 2,200-crore Kiru project in Kishtwar district to Patel Engineering Ltd in 2019. “After the matter was flagged, the CVPPPL decided to re-tender the said works in June the same year. However, in August, in another meeting of the board, the decision of the previous meeting was reversed and the tender was again allotted to Patel Engineering,” said a CBI official.

Interestingly, it was in early June that Choudhary, then Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department, was nominated as the CVPPPL chairman.