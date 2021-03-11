Senior IAS officer’s house raided in Jammu

Arjun Sharma
Jammu, April 21
Days after the J&K administration recommended that bribery allegations by former Governor Satya Pal Malik be probed by the CBI, the central agency today conducted raids at various locations, including the residence of top IAS officer Navin Choudhary in Jammu. He is currently the Principal Secretary, Agriculture Production and Farmers Welfare Department.
The raids were also conducted at the premises of former officials of Chenab Valley Power Projects (P) Ltd (CVPPPL) and private firm Patel Engineering Ltd.
Rs. 2,200-cr project
- The raids were conducted at IAS officer Navin Choudhary’s house
- Was CVPPPL chairman when the work of Kiru project was awarded
- Rs. 2,200-cr project allotted to a firm despite CVPPPL board opposing it
The CVPPPL is a joint venture of the Jammu and Kashmir State Power Development Corporation and National Hydroelectric Power Corporation.
Sources informed that the process of e-tendering was allegedly flouted while awarding the works of the Rs 2,200-crore Kiru project in Kishtwar district to Patel Engineering Ltd in 2019. “After the matter was flagged, the CVPPPL decided to re-tender the said works in June the same year. However, in August, in another meeting of the board, the decision of the previous meeting was reversed and the tender was again allotted to Patel Engineering,” said a CBI official.
Interestingly, it was in early June that Choudhary, then Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department, was nominated as the CVPPPL chairman.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Blast in agriculture field on Jammu outskirts, may be meteorite: Police
Say may be it was caused by a lightning strike
Nabha jailbreak accused Amandeep Dhotian tries suicide in Sangrur jail
Police have registered a case
Bhagwant Mann steps in after opposition furore over ‘jugad rehris’, seeks report
Punjab Police step aside, let ‘jugad rehris' run for the tim...
Gurugram police arrest 4 men for looting Rs 1 crore from cash van
Most of the cash has also been recovered