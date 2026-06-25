Senior IPS officer Anand Jain takes charge as Ladakh DGP

Senior IPS officer Anand Jain on Wednesday assumed charge as the director general of police (DGP) of the Union territory of Ladakh.

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Jain, a 1999-batch IPS officer of the AGMUT cadre, was recently transferred from Jammu and Kashmir to Ladakh by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and appointed as the head of the Ladakh Police.

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Before taking over his new assignment, he was serving as additional director general of police (ADGP), Armed Police, Jammu and Kashmir.

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He succeeds Mukesh Singh, a 1996-batch IPS officer, who had taken over as Ladakh DGP on January 16 and has now been transferred to Manipur.

With nearly three decades of policing experience, Jain has held several key positions in Jammu and Kashmir, including ADGP (Armed Police) and inspector general of police, Jammu Zone.

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He is credited with strengthening law enforcement mechanisms, improving police-public relations and enhancing operational efficiency during his tenure in various assignments.