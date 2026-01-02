DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Senior IPS officer Mukesh Singh appointed Ladakh DGP, incumbent Jamwal moved to Arunachal

Senior IPS officer Mukesh Singh appointed Ladakh DGP, incumbent Jamwal moved to Arunachal

Singh was originally from the Jammu and Kashmir cadre before it was merged with the AGMUT cadre after the abrogation of Article 370

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:34 PM Jan 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Senior IPS officer Mukesh Singh. Photo: X
Advertisement

Mukesh Singh, a 1996-batch IPS officer, was on Friday appointed Ladakh’s DGP, replacing SD Singh Jamwal who has been moved to Arunachal Pradesh, officials said.

Advertisement

According to an order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Singh, presently posted in the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), has been asked to take over the police establishment in Ladakh.

Advertisement

Singh was originally from the Jammu and Kashmir cadre before it was merged with the AGMUT cadre after the abrogation of Article 370 that granted special status to the erstwhile state, and its downgrading into two Union territories — Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir — in 2019.

Advertisement

Before moving to ITBP, Singh served as the inspector general and later as the additional director general of police for the Jammu range.

Singh takes over from SD Singh Jamwal, a 1995-batch IPS officer who has been moved as the head of the Arunachal Pradesh Police.

Advertisement

Jamwal will take over from Anand Mohan, a 1994-batch IPS officer, who has been asked to report to Delhi where he is likely to be accommodated in the Delhi Police.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts