Senior IPS officer RR Swain given additional charge as J-K DGP

New Delhi, October 27
Senior IPS officer RR Swain, currently working as Special DG in the Jammu and Kashmir Police, was on Friday given additional charge as the Director General of the state's police force with effect from November 1.
Swain will take charge from incumbent Dilbag Singh who retires on October 31, according to an official order.
"With the approval of competent authority, RR Swain, IPS (AGMUT 1991), currently posted as Special DG (CID), Jammu and Kashmir, will also function as in-charge Director General of Police, Jammu and Kashmir, in addition to his existing charge with effect from November 1, 2023 and until further order," the order said.
