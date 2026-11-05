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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Senior NC leader Sheikh Ghulam Qadir Pardesi passes away at 88

Senior NC leader Sheikh Ghulam Qadir Pardesi passes away at 88

His son, Ahsan Ahmed Pardesi, NC MLA from the Lal Chowk constituency, announced his father's demise

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Tribune News Service
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:45 AM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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Senior National Conference leader and former Member of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Council Sheikh Ghulam Qadir Pardesi passed away after a prolonged illness, his family said.

The 88-year-old leader breathed his last on Tuesday night.

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His son, Ahsan Ahmed Pardesi, NC MLA from the Lal Chowk constituency, announced his father's demise in a post on X.

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“With profound grief and a heavy heart, this is to inform everyone about the sad demise of my beloved father, Sheikh Ghulam Qadir Pardesi, former MLC and retired Joint Financial Commissioner, who has left for his heavenly abode,” he wrote.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday expressed heartfelt condolences over Pardesi's demise, recalling his contributions as a former legislator and his distinguished service as a bureaucrat.

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The Chief Minister prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and the highest place in Jannat. He also expressed solidarity with the bereaved family and prayed for strength and patience for them to bear the irreparable loss.

In a statement, the National Conference said party president Farooq Abdullah, along with the party's rank and file, expressed profound grief over the demise of the senior leader.

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