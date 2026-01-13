Separate Jammu state demand back amid renewed discontent

The demand for a separate Jammu state is not new. It is a recurring sentiment that resurfaces whenever perceptions of regional discrimination intensify. In recent weeks, the demand has once again gained momentum, marking its first significant revival since the 2019 bifurcation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The issue came back into focus after BJP leader and legislator Sham Lal Sharma called for statehood for Jammu, triggering a political row. Although the BJP later clarified that this was not the party’s official stand, the statement struck a chord with many in the region who feel politically and economically marginalised.

One of the immediate catalysts behind the renewed demand was the controversy surrounding the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence. The allocation of a majority of MBBS seats to students from Kashmir sparked resentment in Jammu, with local groups arguing that the institute—funded by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, to which only Hindus contribute donations—should have ensured greater representation from Jammu.

While admissions were made strictly in accordance with prescribed norms, the issue quickly turned into a political slugfest. Competing narratives on social media deepened regional fault lines, pitting people from Jammu and Kashmir against each other.

However, the medical college row was only one among several grievances that surfaced within a short span of time. Conversations with locals reveal a deep-rooted perception of discrimination—whether in government jobs, admissions to professional colleges, or the allocation of development funds.

Tourism has been another longstanding sore point. Many residents believe that Jammu’s tourist destinations have suffered from policy neglect under successive, Kashmir-centric governments. Poor road connectivity and inadequate infrastructure at major tourist spots continue to deter visitors from other states, reinforcing claims of official apathy.

There is also a widespread feeling that Jammu has always been treated as a junior partner, with political power, administrative attention, and developmental resources disproportionately concentrated in the Kashmir region.

Politics has played a significant role in keeping the demand for a separate Jammu state alive. While some BJP leaders have expressed sympathy for the idea, the party has officially distanced itself from the demand, reflecting the political sensitivity of further territorial reorganisation.

At the same time, the demand is not without internal contradictions. The Jammu region itself is diverse, and sub-regions such as the Chenab valley and Pir Panjal areas have long alleged neglect. Leaders from these regions argue that they have been marginalised not only by Kashmir-centric governments in the past, but also by administrations headquartered in Jammu.

As discontent simmers across regions and sub-regions, analysts believe there is an urgent need for a structured dialogue involving the Union Territory administration, the Central government, and representatives from all areas. Addressing long-pending grievances through inclusive governance may be key to ensuring that calls for further division of Jammu and Kashmir do not gain renewed momentum.