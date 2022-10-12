Separatist leader dies of cancer at Delhi

PTI

New Delhi, October 11

Kashmiri separatist leader Altaf Ahmad Shah, the son-in-law of the late Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, died of cancer at the AIIMS here on Tuesday, days after he was taken to the hospital from the Tihar Jail on the orders of Delhi High Court. He was 66.

“We were informed about his passing away late last night,” his daughter Ruwa Shah said. In a tweet, she said Shah breathed his last at the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, “as a prisoner.”

Shah, a resident of Soura locality of Srinagar, was arrested on July 25, 2017 with six others, facing trial in an alleged terror funding case probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). On October 5, the Delhi High court ordered his shifting to the AIIMS Delhi for appropriate treatment after he was stated to have been diagnosed with cancer.

Shah is survived by wife, son and two daughters. — PTI

Pak lodges protest

Islamabad: Pakistan on Tuesday summoned the Indian Charge d’Affaires and lodged its strong protest over the alleged custodial death of Shah. The Foreign Office demanded that India immediately investigate his death and hold to account all those responsible for it.