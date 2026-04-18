Separatist Shabir Shah arrested in terror-related case, sent to 10-day NIA remand

Separatist leader Shabir Ahmad Shah was arrested by the NIA in connection with a three-decade-old terror case and remanded in the agency's custody for 10 days by a special court on Saturday, officials said.

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Shah was arrested by the Srinagar branch of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday in the 1996 case involving a terrorist attack on policemen during a militant's funeral, and was produced before the Patiala House Court in Delhi which allowed a three-day transit remand.

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The separatist leader, who was recently released on bail after nearly seven years of imprisonment in other cases, was produced before the special NIA court in Jammu on Saturday, where the agency sought his custodial interrogation, the officials said.

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After hearing the submissions, the officials said, the court sent him to a 10-day NIA remand, allowing investigators to question him in the 1996 case.

Shah, 72, was granted bail by the Supreme Court in a terror-funding case on March 12 and by a Delhi court in a money laundering case on March 28