Set up genocide tribunal to probe killings, say Kashmiri Pandits

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, September 5

Prominent Kashmiri Pandit organisations have decided to take up the demand of establishment of a genocide tribunal to investigate the killing of Pandits since early 1990s. The petition will be placed online to seek support from the countrymen.

Members of Panun Kashmir, Roots in Kashmir, Youth 4 Panun Kashmir and Kashmiri Samiti Delhi held a meeting to chalk out a strategy on the issue. The NGOs have written to the Prime Minister, Union Home Minister and J&K Lieutenant Governor for justice.

Recently, a plea was filed before the Supreme Court, demanding constitution of a special investigation team to identify those behind the genocide, but the court had asked the petitioner to make a representation before the government.