Seven dead as heavy rains triggered landslides, damage houses in J-K’s Kathua

  J & K
DC Rakesh Minhas ordered an immediate ex-gratia relief of Rs 50,000 to the kin of the deceased

A joint rescue operation by police, Army and locals was going on as one more person was believed to be trapped under the debris. Video Grab



PTI

Jammu, July 19

Seven people, including four children, were killed after heavy rains triggered landslides and left several houses damaged in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district on Wednesday, officials said.

A joint rescue operation by police, Army and locals was going on as one more person was believed to be trapped under the debris of a collapsed house in Bani Tehsil, the officials said.

Kathua Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Minhas ordered an immediate ex-gratia relief of Rs 50,000 to the kin of the deceased.

“We have seven confirmed deaths in rain-related incidents, while one more is still trapped under the debris,” Minhas told PTI. 

Expressing condolences over the loss of lives, he said an immediate relief of Rs 50,000 for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 25,000 to those injured was sanctioned.

He said a rescue operation is on to retrieve the trapped person at Surjan village.

A police official said two houses collapsed in the village, trapping five inmates.

While the bodies of Shahbaz Ahmad (14) and Nazir Tabassum (10), Zareena Begum (40) and Arbaz Ahmad (two) were recovered by the rescuers, another family member Mohd Arif is still missing and the search is on for him, the official said.

At Sitti village, 13-year-old Ajay Singh came under a landslide near his house, while the body of Naseema Begum (55) was also recovered after she came under a landslide near her house at Drangal-Mandote, the official said.

Sham Lal (50) also died after coming under the debris of a landslide at Bhuldi Nallah near Daggar while he was trying to clear a water passage to avoid damage to his house, he said, adding Lal's body was recovered and handed over to his family.

The official said while two houses were completely damaged, several others suffered partial damages due to heavy rains in the district.   

A number of low-lying areas especially near the banks of Ujh river and its tributaries were left inundated, prompting police to request people to move to safer places.    

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha expressed grief over the loss of lives in the rain-related incidents and said he had directed the district administration to provide all possible aid to the bereaved families who have lost their near and dear ones as well as medical assistance to the injured.

Union minister Jitendra Singh also took to Twitter to express his sadness about the casualties in his parliamentary constituency due to incessant rains.

Singh said he is in constant touch with the deputy commissioner and SSP Kathua Shivdeep Singh Jamwal and said all possible assistance is being provided.  

