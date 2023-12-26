Seven held on theft charges in Samba

Jammu, December 25
Samba police claimed to have solved two theft cases with the arrest of seven persons and recovery of stolen property from them on Monday.
Those arrested include Jagger Singh, Suresh Kumar, Vishal Thapa, Rohit Kumar, Davinder Kumar and Rohan Kumar. Out of the seven held, six were arrested by the Bari Brahmana police and mesh wire worth Rs 55,000, which was stolen from a factory, was recovered from them, whereas one person was arrested by Samba town police with a stolen motorcycle.
Samba SSP Benam Tosh said 167 thieves have been arrested and 82 theft cases have been solved by police in the past eleven months.
