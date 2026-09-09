Seven sittings scheduled for autumn session of J&K Assembly

The autumn session of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly will commence on September 21 and comprise seven sittings spread over nine days, according to the provisional calendar issued by the Legislative Assembly Secretariat.

The session will begin on Monday with obituary references, followed by government business. Government business has also been scheduled for September 22.

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The Assembly will not meet on September 23, which is a holiday on account of Maharaja Hari Singh’s birth anniversary.

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Private Members’ Bills will be taken up on September 24, followed by discussion on Private Members’ Resolutions on September 25.

As September 26 and 27 fall on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, there will be no sittings on those days.

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After the weekend break, the House will reconvene on September 28 to consider Private Members’ Bills, while September 29 has been earmarked for government business.

According to the provisional calendar, the final sitting of the session is scheduled for September 30 to transact government business, if any.