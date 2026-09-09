DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Seven sittings scheduled for autumn session of J&K Assembly

Seven sittings scheduled for autumn session of J&K Assembly

The session will begin on Sept 21 with obituary references, followed by government business

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 01:36 AM Sep 09, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. FILE
Advertisement

The autumn session of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly will commence on September 21 and comprise seven sittings spread over nine days, according to the provisional calendar issued by the Legislative Assembly Secretariat.

The session will begin on Monday with obituary references, followed by government business. Government business has also been scheduled for September 22.

Advertisement

The Assembly will not meet on September 23, which is a holiday on account of Maharaja Hari Singh’s birth anniversary.

Advertisement

Private Members’ Bills will be taken up on September 24, followed by discussion on Private Members’ Resolutions on September 25.

As September 26 and 27 fall on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, there will be no sittings on those days.

Advertisement

After the weekend break, the House will reconvene on September 28 to consider Private Members’ Bills, while September 29 has been earmarked for government business.

According to the provisional calendar, the final sitting of the session is scheduled for September 30 to transact government business, if any.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts