Several J&K officials 'fail' to make asset details public

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, May 24

Despite being asked by the J&K government to furnish information on properties, several senior functionaries, including civil servants, are yet to do so, say sources. The General Administration Department (GAD) had on March 17 issued a notification, directing officials to furnish their property details on the Property Returns System portal by March 28. It warned that failure to do would invite punitive action and denial of vigilance clearance. But the details of many are not there on the website and majority of such officials haven’t shared their asset statement, say sources.

Property returns of Raghav Langer, Secretary, Planning Developing and Monitoring, have not been updated on the website this year. His details for 2020-21 state that he does not own a property. His parents own property in Trikuta Nagar and Channi Himmat area of Jammu.

Other IAS officers, whose latest statements on the immovable property details are not there on the website, include Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board’s CEO Anshul Garg, Tribal Affairs’ Secretary Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Anantnag Deputy Commissioner Piyush Singla and Jammu DC Avny Lavasa.

According to the details shared by officers, many of them own properties in and outside J&K. Asgar Hassan Samoon, Principal Secretary, Skill Development Department, owns three residential plots worth Rs 70 lakh, Rs 50 lakh and Rs 35 lakh in Jammu, Budgam and Ganderbal. He also owns a flat worth Rs 50 lakh in Gurugram and two chunks of agriculture land in Bandipora and Budgam worth Rs 30 lakh each.

Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta mentioned about nine properties, most of which are ancestral. He purchased a plot in Dwarka for Rs 16 lakh, two units in Noida for Rs 37 lakh each and also purchased one (Rs 15 lakh) in New Delhi along with his wife.

Atal Dulloo, Financial Commissioner, Agriculture Production, inherits a house (Rs 1.20 crore) in Trikuta Nagar.

Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar had four properties till January this year as furnished by him. While two properties, including a piece of agriculture land and a house in Rajasthan, stand inherited, two plots were purchased by him. As per the documents, he purchased a residential plot from his father in 2008. Another plot (40x80 feet) was purchased for Rs 38 lakh in 2019.

“Senior officials, including Rohit Kansal, Arun Kumar Mehta, Mandeep Kumar Bhandari and Dheeraj Gupta, have furnished their details in time,” said an official.