Severe cold wave sweeps Kashmir, Pahalgam shivers at minus 3.3°C

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, November 22

Srinagar recorded the coldest night of this season as the minimum temperature settled below the freezing point across Kashmir, officials said here on Wednesday.

Fog engulfed the valley in the morning hours, disrupting incoming air traffic to Srinagar International Airport. However, normal flight operations resumed soon as the fog dissipated due to increase in temperature.

The persistent dense fog during morning hours is attributed to the escalating cold wave conditions prevailing in the valley. Srinagar recorded a low of minus 1.8°C, marking the coldest night in the city this winter, compared to minus 1.2°C the previous night.

Pahalgam claimed the title of the coldest recorded place in Kashmir, with the minimum temperature settling at minus 3.3°C. Pulwama followed closely with a low of minus 3.2°C on Tuesday night. Qazigund, the gateway town to Kashmir, reported a low of 1.0°C, while Kupwara registered a low of minus 1.4°C.

Notably, Gulmarg ski resort in north Kashmir and Kokernag in South Kashmir were the only areas where the minimum temperature stayed above freezing on Tuesday night.

Gulmarg recorded a minimum temperature of 0.6°C, while Kokernag reported 0.3°C.

