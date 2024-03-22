Shabir’s daughter, Geelani’s grandkid pledge allegiance to India in public notice

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, March 21

Jailed separatist Shabir Ahmad Shah daughter Sama Shabir and deceased Pakistan supporter Syed Ali Shah Geelani's granddaughter Ruwa Shah have dissociated themselves from the separatist ideology and pledged their loyalty to the sovereignty of Union of India.

In identical public notices published in local newspapers, they distanced themselves from separatist politics. Ruwa Shah, daughter of Geelani's son-in-law Altaf Ahmad Shah alias Altaf Fantoosh, issued a public notice distancing herself from the Hurriyat Conference faction founded by her late grandfather. She also declared she has no inclination or sympathy towards Hurriyat Conference ideology. "I am a loyal citizen of India not affiliated with any organisation or association which has an agenda against the Union of India and I owe allegiance to the Constitution of my country (India)," Shah said in the notice. Her father, who was also in jail for alleged terror funding, died last year after a prolonged illness.

In a separate public notice published in a local newspaper on Thursday, 23-year-old Sama Shabir emphasised her status as a loyal Indian citizen and unequivocally distanced herself from the banned separatist organisation founded by her father, who is currently in Tihar Jail on money laundering and terror funding charges. "I am not associated with the DFP or its ideology in any way," Sama Shabir stated, cautioning that legal action would be pursued against anyone linking her to the separatist group without authorisation.

Shabir Ahmad Shah (70) was arrested in 2017 by the Enforcement Directorate over alleged money laundering activities linked to terror financing. He was later chargesheeted by the National Investigation Agency also for alleged terror financing. Sama was summoned by the ED in 2019 in connection with the case, but she did not appear at that time as she was in the United Kingdom studying law.

Meanwhile, the BJP has described these public notices as "massive change" J&K has witnessed after abrogation of Article 370. Senior BJP leader and party's J&K spokesman Altaf Thakur said, "This open confession directly from those who were known for separatist agenda and ideology is an eye opener for those who say what has changed in J&K post Article 370 roll back.' He added that this was a slap for those still advocating Pakistan's agenda.

