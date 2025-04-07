Shah begins three-day visit to review security, chalk out J&K BJP strategy

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Jammu on Sunday evening for a three-day visit aimed at reviewing the security situation in the Union Territory and assessing the political landscape through meetings with BJP MLAs and party leaders.

His arrival at the technical airport was marked by heavy security deployment across the city. Shah was received by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and senior BJP leaders, officials confirmed. He is scheduled to visit the BJP headquarters at Trikuta Nagar on Sunday night to attend a meeting with BJP legislators and party office-bearers.

The visit also coincides with the BJP’s foundation day, which was celebrated with enthusiasm at the party headquarters earlier in the day. J&K BJP president Sat Sharma hoisted the party flag in the presence of senior leaders, including MP Jugal Kishore Sharma, former Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta and Leader of Opposition in the J&K Assembly, Sunil Sharma.

During his stay, Shah is expected to visit Kathua, where a major search operation is ongoing after Pakistani ultras reportedly escaped security forces during three recent encounters. Two of their associates were killed along with four policemen. Shah may meet the families of the slain policemen at Raj Bhavan and is also expected to hand over appointment letters to some family members selected on compassionate grounds.

A high-level security review meeting will be held during Shah’s visit, attended by top officials including the Director of Intelligence Bureau, DG BSF Daljit Singh Choudhary, J&K DGP Nalin Prabhat and senior officers from the CRPF and Army. The Kathua incident and the infiltration by armed terrorists across the International Border will be a central point of discussion, officials said.

L-G Manoj Sinha will also participate in the security review, with sources stating that strengthening the security grid to prevent future infiltrations will be a top agenda item.