Shah Faesal back, made Tourism Deputy Secretary

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 13

Shah Faesal, an IAS officer from Jammu and Kashmir who had resigned from service in 2019 to float his political party and later quit politics, has returned to the bureaucracy with his appointment as Deputy Secretary in the Union Tourism Ministry. Sources said the Department of Personnel and Training, in an order issued two days ago, appointed Faesal in the ministry The decision of the department has come nearly four months after it accepted Faesal’s application for withdrawing his resignation and reinstated him in the service in April. Faesal, a 2010-batch IAS topper of the erstwhile J&K cadre, now AGMUT, had resigned in January 2019 and joined politics, which he later quit in August 2020.

In a series of tweets earlier this year, he had dropped hints about his return. He had said, “Eight months of my life created so much baggage that I was almost finished. While chasing a chimera, I lost almost everything that I had built over the years — job, friends, reputation and public goodwill. But I never lost hope. My idealism had let me down.”