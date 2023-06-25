Shah hands over appointment letters to kin of slain policemen

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, June 24

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today distributed appointment letters to the next of kin of eight J&K police personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty. He met family members of the martyrs on the second day of his J&K visit at the Police Golf Course, which overlooks the iconic Dal Lake in Srinagar.

Balidaan Stambh’s stone laid Union Home Minister Amit Shah lays the foundation stone of the Balidaan Stambh at Partap Park in Srinagar.

Their (martyrs’) heroic deeds will forever be etched in our hearts, the minister says.

“Today, I had the honor of meeting the family members of these brave martyrs in Srinagar. On behalf of the J&K government, I distributed appointment letters to their closest kin, recognising their immense sacrifices,” he said.

To inspire patriotism The Balidaan Stambh will inspire patriotism among the youth by immortalising the memory of the martyrs. Amit Shah, union minister of home affairs

Earlier in the day, Shah, accompanied by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, laid the foundation stone of the ‘Balidaan Stambh’ at Partap Park in Srinagar. The memorial, dedicated to the security forces who made the supreme sacrifice for the nation, stands as a symbol of honour and remembrance. The site holds historical significance as it is situated near the Lal Chowk, the commercial hub of Srinagar. Shah said, “The ‘Balidaan Stambh’ is a solemn project under the Srinagar Smart City initiative, paying homage to the brave martyrs who made the ultimate sacrifice for our beloved nation. Their heroic deeds will forever be etched in our hearts.”

Later, Shah visited Raj Bhavan to discuss further developmental initiatives.