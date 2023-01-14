Shah: NIA, police to probe Rajouri attack

Arjun Sharma
Jammu, January 13
Twelve days after a terror attack at Dhangri village in Rajouri district, the Union Home Ministry handed over the investigation to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). A team of the Jammu and Kashmir Police will also work with the NIA.
Stating this in Jammu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “The NIA and the J&K Police will investigate the terror incident at Rajouri jointly. All other terror incidents that have taken place during the past year and a half will also be investigated by the team.”
Seven civilians, including two children, were killed in twin terror attacks on January 1 and 2 at Dhangri village.
Shah, who was supposed to visit kin of the victims at Dhangri, was not able to proceed from Jammu where he arrived on Friday afternoon due to bad weather. He, however, spoke to the kin of the victims on the phone from the Raj Bhavan where Lt Governor Manoj Sinha was also present and assured them of action against the culprits.
“I spoke to kin of all seven victims. They clearly said they would not leave their village. Many families are refugees from the PoK,” said Shah. Shah also spoke to Saroj Bala, who lost both her sons – Deepak and Prince – in the attack. Bala told The Tribune that the Home Minister spoke to her and assured that those who killed her sons would meet the same fate
A security review meeting was held at the Raj Bhavan in which officials from the police, Army, BSF, CRPF, IB and RAW were present.
