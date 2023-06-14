Shah’s Jammu rally on June 23: BJP

PTI

Jammu, June 13

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a grand public rally here on June 23, the death anniversary of Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, BJP’s Jammu and Kashmir chief Ravinder Raina has said. The saffron party observes June 23 as Mukherjee’s ‘Balidan Diwas’.

“Mega public rallies are being organised in each parliamentary constituency in Jammu and Kashmir. In the Jammu parliamentary constituency, a huge public rally will be organised in Jammu city on June 23, which will be addressed by Union Home Minister Shah,” Raina said.

Party men have to devote more time to mobilise the public to attend the rallies, Raina said.