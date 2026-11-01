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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Shailendra Kumar gets chief secretary’s charge, J-K L-G rejigs senior bureaucracy

Shailendra Kumar gets chief secretary’s charge, J-K L-G rejigs senior bureaucracy

In a separate order, the L-G also orders the transfer and reassignment of 6 senior IAS officers

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PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 10:07 PM Nov 01, 2026 IST
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Manoj Sinha. File photo
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Following the retirement of incumbent Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Jammu and Kashmir L-G Manoj Sinha on Sunday assigned the additional charge of the post to senior IAS officer Shailendra Kumar until Sajjan Singh Yadav takes over.

In a separate order, the L-G also ordered the transfer and reassignment of six senior IAS officers. Among them, Shaleen Kabra (1992 batch), financial commissioner, Jal Shakti Department -- holding additional charges of Revenue and other departments -- has been transferred and posted as the director general, Jammu and Kashmir Institute of Management, Public Administration and Rural Development.

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Earlier in the day, the Jammu and Kashmir administration accorded a warm farewell to the outgoing Chief Secretary Dulloo on his superannuation, officials said.

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According to an order issued by the General Administration Department, Shailendra Kumar (of the 1995 AGMUT batch) will look after the charge of chief secretary till Yadav (also of the 1995 AGMUT batch), joins the Union territory.

Kumar is currently heading the Finance Department and also holds the additional charge of administrative secretary, Agriculture Production Department.

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On October 24, the Union Home Ministry announced the appointment of Yadav as the new chief secretary of Jammu and Kashmir. He was serving as the additional chief secretary in the Delhi government prior to his appointment.

Besides Kabra, five other IAS officers who were given new assignments are Chandraker Bharti, M Raju, Saugat Biswas, Rehana Batul and Avny Lavasa.

Bharti, a 1996-batch officer of the AGMUT cadre, was serving as the financial commissioner (additional chief aecretary), Home Department. He has been assigned the additional charge of financial commissioner, Revenue, alongside his existing responsibilities.

The order said Raju (of the 2005 AGMUT batch), serving as the commissioner secretary, General Administration Department, has been assigned the additional charge of administrative secretary, Estates Department.

Similarly, Saugat Biswas (of the 2006 AGMUT batch), commissioner secretary, Health and Medical Education Department, will also hold the additional charge of administrative secretary, Jal Shakti Department, the order read.

Rehana Batul, an IAS officer of the 2010-batch AGMUT cadre, was serving as the director general, Jammu and Kashmir Institute of Management, Public Administration and Rural Development. She has been transferred and posted as commissioner secretary to the government, Tribal Affairs Department, relieving Avny Lavasa of the additional charge.

Lavasa (of the 2013 AGMUT batch), secretary to the government, Tourism Department, has been divested of the additional charge of administrative secretary, Tribal Affairs Department. She will now hold the additional charge of administrative secretary, Revenue Department, according to the order.

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