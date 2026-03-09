Sharp rise in edible oil, wheat prices pushes up household cost in J&K

Prices of essential food items, particularly edible oils and wheat, have risen sharply over the past year in Jammu and Kashmir, increasing the financial burden on households, according to government data.

The Economic Survey of J&K indicates that mustard oil recorded the steepest price increase in 2025. The retail price of packed mustard oil rose by 26.53 per cent, climbing from Rs 157.84 per kg in 2024 to Rs 199.72 per kg in 2025. At the wholesale level, the increase was even higher at 31.72 per cent.

The report also shows a significant rise in the price of packed vanaspati oil, which increased by 24.64 per cent, from Rs 141.11 per kg in 2024 to Rs 175.88 in 2025. Wholesale prices of vanaspati oil rose from Rs 12,199.3 per quintal in 2024 to Rs 15,583.32 per quintal last year.

Other edible oils also witnessed notable increases. Soybean oil prices rose by 21.07 per cent, while sunflower oil prices increased by 19.22 per cent during the same period.

Cooking oils are a staple in most households across the country, and the sharp rise in their prices has raised concerns among consumers.

The price of wheat also recorded an increase of 8.79 per cent, rising from Rs 32.95 per kg in 2024 to Rs 35.85 per kg in 2025. Meanwhile, milk prices increased by 5.29 per cent over the same period.

However, the report noted that prices of several vegetables declined during the past year. The price of onion dropped by 25.82 per cent, falling from Rs 48.27 per kg in 2024 to Rs 35.81 in 2025. Similarly, potato prices declined by 13.09 per cent, from Rs 32.09 to Rs 27.89, while tomato prices fell slightly from Rs 54.91 to Rs 51.87.

According to the Economic Survey, a comparative analysis of inflation in Jammu and Kashmir with northern and other major states shows that the Union Territory recorded higher average inflation in 2025.

Both rural and urban areas in J&K experienced higher inflation compared to similar regions in the selected states. The average inflation rate in J&K stood at 3.8 per cent in 2025, the report said.