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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Shia mourners participate in Muharram procession amid tight security in Srinagar

Shia mourners participate in Muharram procession amid tight security in Srinagar

Extensive arrangements put in place by the police and civil administration to ensure peaceful conduct of the event

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Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:15 AM Jun 25, 2026 IST
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Shia community members take part in a Muharram procession in Srinagar on Wednesday. PTI
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Thousands of Shia mourners on Wednesday participated in the traditional Muharram procession in Srinagar to mark the eighth day of mourning, with authorities making elaborate security and traffic arrangements for its smooth conduct.

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This is the fourth consecutive year that the administration has permitted the procession along the traditional route after it was banned in Srinagar following the outbreak of militancy in 1990.

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The procession commenced from Guru Bazar in the morning and proceeded through Jehangir Chowk and Maulana Azad Road before culminating at Dalgate. Thousands of mourners carrying religious banners and reciting elegies joined the procession, while volunteers distributed water and refreshments along the route. Water sprinklers were also deployed at several locations to provide relief from the heat.

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Extensive security arrangements were put in place by the police and civil administration to ensure the peaceful conduct of the event. Senior officers of the police and administration joined the procession as a symbolic gesture of unity and service.

Special Director General of Police (Coordination) SJM Gillani, Inspector General of Police Kashmir VK Birdi, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Anshul Garg and other senior officers from the police and CRPF were seen serving water and juices to mourners during the procession.

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Speaking to reporters, IGP VK Birdi said elaborate arrangements had been made to ensure that participants did not face any inconvenience.

“Jammu and Kashmir Police has made comprehensive security and traffic arrangements for mourners coming from different parts of the city and adjoining areas,” he said, adding that the arrangements were made in consultation with organisers to ensure the smooth conduct of Muharram observances across the Valley.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Anshul Garg expressed gratitude to the public for cooperating with the administration.

While smaller Muharram processions were allowed over the years, the two major traditional processions in Srinagar had remained banned after the eruption of militancy amid concerns that separatist elements could misuse large gatherings. In 2023, the administration allowed the eighth Muharram procession for the first time after a gap of more than three decades.

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