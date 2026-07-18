Shifting liquor vends to residential areas unacceptable: Mirwaiz

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Addressing the Friday congregation at the historic Jama Masjid in Srinagar, Mirwaiz said a delegation from Pantha Chowk had met him and expressed grave concern over the proposed relocation.

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"These densely populated residential localities are home to families, schools, masjids, educational and religious institutions, and public spaces. Relocating liquor shops into their vicinity will adversely affect the social and moral fabric of the area, which is completely unacceptable to the people," he said.

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Mirwaiz said Islam unequivocally prohibits alcohol and accused the government of disregarding the religious character and moral sensitivities of Jammu and Kashmir by proposing to shift liquor outlets closer to residential areas.

"In a Muslim-majority region like Jammu and Kashmir, instead of taking steps to restrict the availability and consumption of alcohol, the government is bringing liquor outlets closer to people's homes," he said.

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He asserted that the people of Kashmir would not accept what he termed the promotion and normalisation of alcohol in society.

"We have raised our voice against the spread of liquor in Kashmir in the past and will continue to do so. Alcohol destroys individuals, breaks families, harms the youth and weakens the moral and social fabric of society," he said.

Questioning the rationale behind the move, Mirwaiz said if liquor outlets were considered inappropriate on the Amarnath Yatra route because of the pilgrimage's religious sanctity, relocating them to residential localities inhabited by families whose religion also prohibits alcohol was equally unjustified.

"If liquor is considered inappropriate and harmful in both religions, why not ban it altogether? Respect for religious sentiments should not be selective or time-bound," he said.

Mirwaiz said residents of the affected areas had decided to protest against the proposed relocation and extended his support to them.

He urged the government to immediately withdraw the proposal and ensure that no liquor shop is opened or relocated near residential neighbourhoods, schools, masjids or other public institutions. He also appealed to the authorities to respect the religious ethos and sentiments of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.