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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Shikara motorboats, jet skis barred in Srinagar's Dal Lake until further HC orders

Shikara motorboats, jet skis barred in Srinagar's Dal Lake until further HC orders

Petitioners say anything motorable in the Dal Lake is likely to damage its ecosystem and, therefore, a regulated and protective approach towards the issue needs to be adopted

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Adil Akhzer
Tribune News Service
Srinagar, Updated At : 04:01 PM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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The Dal Lake in Srinagar. Image credit/ANI file
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The Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh (JKL) High Court has ordered the suspension of operation of all fuel-powered motor boats, including shikara motorboats and jet skis, in the famous Dal Lake “until further orders”.

The court also observed that solar boats and electric boats could be a solution for balancing the equities between tourism and the sustenance of lakes.

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The order issued by Chief Justice Dr Pushpendra Singh Bhati and Judge Rajesh Sekhri came following a petition which stated  that permissions to motorboats was devoid of criteria and transparency.

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The petitioners told the court that earlier the tourism authorities were granting such licenses and now, the RTO would be granting them. They said, “As the criteria is not in the public domain, people involved in the motorboat  industry in the Dal Lake are suffering. The larger issue is regarding the transparency and fairness of the  authorities in granting the licences.”

The petitioners also said, “Jet skis, motorboats, or anything motorable which is in the lake is likely to damage the ecosystem of the lake and, therefore, a regulated and protective approach toward the issue needs to be adopted in a uniform manner.”

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In the order issued on Wednesday, the court said that it was convinced that in modern times, when “lake systems have become a  growing concern for civilisation, steps are being taken to exclude activities which would cause pollution”, and also “it would be important  that whatever policy is framed is more reasonable while balancing  tourism activities, pollution, as well as the uniformity between the  players involved”.

“In the larger interest of justice, taking a comprehensive view of the submissions made, it is directed that the respondent authorities — LCMA, tourism and police — shall ensure that no motorboat, whether it is a shikara motorboat or jet ski operated by fuel, is operated in  the Dal Lake until further orders,” the court has said in its order.

The court also directed that in case any motorised boat is allowed to ply or is reported  to ply, it shall be “held as contempt of today's order of this court”, and therefore the “officers concerned shall take a strict view by restricting and prohibiting such operations”.

The court, however, said boats which may be used by the administration and the authorities for the purpose of emergency services, law and order, disaster management, and safety shall remain exempted.

The government, in the order, has been asked to submit a comprehensive policy for motorised boats which the UT (Union Territory of J&K) would take while consulting experts to minimise pollution and also have a balance between tourism and pollution control.

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