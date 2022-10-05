Shiv Sena protests abrogation

PTI

Jammu, October 4

Shiv Sena activists on Tuesday staged a demonstration in support of their demand for restoration of statehood and extension of Article 371 of the constitution to Jammu and Kashmir.

The protest, led by Manish Sahni, president of the J&K unit of Shiv Sena, near the party headquarters at Channi chowk here, was held when Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on a three-day visit to the Union Territory. Carrying the Tricolour, the Shiv Sainiks raised slogans in support of special status and demanded restoration of statehood and safe environment for Hindus in Kashmir.

“With abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019 and bifurcation of J&K into two UTs, the Central Government promised development, employment along with protection to our cultural identity and rights. None of the promises were fulfilled,” Sahni said. He said they are on the roads to remind the home minister of the promises he made to the people of J&K on the floor of the house.