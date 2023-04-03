Shooting stones at T-5 tunnel, traffic hit

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 2

The T-5 tunnel on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway witnessed massive shooting stones near its opening point, causing traffic to remain halted for hours. The incident damaged an Army vehicle. No one was injured.

Ramban Deputy Commissioner Mussarat Islam shot off a letter to the NHAI to assess the situation so that commuters remain safe during their journey. “As evident from some of the videos doing the rounds on social media platforms, the lives of passengers entering or exiting the tunnel will be at grave risk if no remedial measures are immediately taken,” the letter stated.

“You are advised to get the vulnerable zone technically assessed so that immediate protection measures are taken to protect the lives of passengers travelling on the Jammu-Srinagar National highway (NH-44) as well as T-5,” the DC told NHAI Project Director in the letter.

The tunnel had brought respite to the commuters by providing a diversion from the old treacherous Panthyal stretch. The tunnel was thrown open on March 16. At Panthyal, commuters had to suffer long traffic jams due to landslides and shooting stones.

Many vehicles were seen inside the tunnel in videos on social media when the shooting stones started. The vehicles remained inside to keep themselves safe from heavy rocks that were falling.

The UT received incessant rain in many parts due to which the soil had weakened, resulting in landslides and shooting stones.