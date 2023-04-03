Shooting stones at T-5 tunnel, traffic hit

Jammu, April 2
The T-5 tunnel on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway witnessed massive shooting stones near its opening point, causing traffic to remain halted for hours. The incident damaged an Army vehicle. No one was injured.
Ramban Deputy Commissioner Mussarat Islam shot off a letter to the NHAI to assess the situation so that commuters remain safe during their journey. “As evident from some of the videos doing the rounds on social media platforms, the lives of passengers entering or exiting the tunnel will be at grave risk if no remedial measures are immediately taken,” the letter stated.
“You are advised to get the vulnerable zone technically assessed so that immediate protection measures are taken to protect the lives of passengers travelling on the Jammu-Srinagar National highway (NH-44) as well as T-5,” the DC told NHAI Project Director in the letter.
The tunnel had brought respite to the commuters by providing a diversion from the old treacherous Panthyal stretch. The tunnel was thrown open on March 16. At Panthyal, commuters had to suffer long traffic jams due to landslides and shooting stones.
Many vehicles were seen inside the tunnel in videos on social media when the shooting stones started. The vehicles remained inside to keep themselves safe from heavy rocks that were falling.
The UT received incessant rain in many parts due to which the soil had weakened, resulting in landslides and shooting stones.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rahul Gandhi in Surat today to challenge his conviction in defamation case
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, chief ministers of three Congress-rul...
'Go and appeal but why this drama': BJP on Rahul Gandhi's expected show of strength in Surat
Rahul is expected to be accompanied by Rajasthan CM Ashok Ge...
Amritpal Singh trail: Uttar Pradesh gurdwara under scanner after CCTV footage found 'missing'
Police team in Pilibhit to investigate the matter
Video: Here is what Deep Sidhu's girlfriend said on Amritpal Singh, reviving 'Waris Punjab De'
Deep Sidhu's girlfriend visits Golden Temple on actor's b’da...
Prohibitory orders clamped in Bengal's Hooghly after fresh clashes during Ram Navami rally
Internet services suspended in some parts of the district ti...