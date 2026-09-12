Shop demolitions trigger political tug of war in Jammu

The demolition of shops as part of a highway expansion project in Jammu has turned into a political flashpoint, with parties trading barbs even as affected shopkeepers demand fair compensation and rehabilitation.

While 20 shops were demolished in the Satwari area on Thursday, another 13 were razed by the authorities on Friday for the project, which is being executed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Shopkeepers had protested against the demolition on Thursday, following which political leaders visited the site on Friday to express solidarity with the affected traders.

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The ruling National Conference (NC) alleged that the BJP had betrayed shopkeepers after assuring them that they would not be uprooted.

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Senior NC leader and the party’s Jammu provincial president, Rattan Lal Gupta, said the BJP had assured the affected shopkeepers of rehabilitation and compensation but failed to honour those commitments or implement decisions taken in their favour.

He said the demolition had caused immense hardship to families dependent on the shops for their livelihood.

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Gupta demanded that the authorities immediately initiate concrete measures for the rehabilitation of the affected shopkeepers and ensure payment of legitimate compensation instead of leaving them in distress.

BJP MLA Vikram Randhawa, however, reassured the shopkeepers that they would be allotted newly constructed shops once the highway project was completed.

Speaking to mediapersons, Randhawa said notices had been served on the shopkeepers two years ago, informing them about the project.

“The government has already said they (shopkeepers) will be rehabilitated. We had even urged senior authorities not to disturb their livelihood until the flyover under the project was completed,” he said. Randhawa said the affected shopkeepers would be allotted shops by the authorities concerned as part of the compensation package.

Targeting the Union Territory government, Apni Party provincial president Manjit Singh, who led a party delegation to the site, termed the demolition a “failure of both the J&K Government led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and the NHAI to honour commitments made to the affected traders before and after the demolition”. The delegation interacted with the affected traders, listened to their grievances and told them that the Apni Party would continue to pursue the matter at every appropriate forum to seek justice, rehabilitation and protection of their livelihoods.

Addressing the protesting shopkeepers, Singh said the issue was not merely about the demolition of commercial structures but concerned the livelihoods, dignity and future of dozens of families who had been running their businesses at the site for decades.