Shopian students, teachers protest 'unlawful entity' tag on educational institution

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Students and teachers of Darul Uloom Jamia Siraj-ul-Uloom took out the march from the institute to the office of the Deputy Commissioner/District Magistrate, carrying placards that read "save our future" and "open our school", and raising slogans such as "education is our fundamental right", they said.

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The march remained peaceful, and the protestors demanded that the government revoke the notification declaring the institute an unlawful entity.

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Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Anshul Garg had last month issued a two-page order based on the dossier presented by the Senior Superintendent of Police, Shopian, citing alleged illegal activities at the Darul Uloom Jamia Siraj-ul-Uloom.

According to the order issued on April 24, there were "credible inputs and evidence on record, to indicate sustained and covert linkages of the institution with Jamaat-e-Islami, which the Government of India banned in 2019".

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Political parties have criticised the government's decision and demanded a withdrawal of the notification.