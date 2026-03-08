Shops reopen, transport resumes as restrictions eased in Kashmir

Normalcy returned to Kashmir on Saturday after authorities lifted restrictions across the Valley that had been imposed earlier this week following protests over the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in the US–Israel airstrikes.

On Friday, despite strict restrictions imposed by authorities amid fears of protests after Friday congregational prayers, the situation remained peaceful. Subsequently, late on Friday evening, authorities restored high-speed mobile internet services in the Valley and decided to lift the restrictions.

On Saturday, authorities removed barricades and cleared the area around Lal Chowk in Srinagar, which had been sealed following protests last Sunday. Shops and other business establishments reopened across Kashmir as the situation returned to normal.

“Public and private transport was operating normally and all business establishments have reopened,” a police official said, adding that no untoward incident had been reported from anywhere in the Valley.

The official added that the situation is being closely monitored, especially in Shia-dominated areas where security personnel have been deployed in adequate numbers.

Kashmir witnessed massive protests on March 1, with thousands of demonstrators — most of them from the Shia community — taking to the streets in parts of Jammu and Kashmir after Iran confirmed Ali Khamenei’s death in the airstrike.

The Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulama (MMU), an umbrella body of Islamic religious organisations in J&K, termed the killing a “brutal assassination” and a blatant act of aggression that had shaken the Muslim world. The organisation had appealed to people to observe a voluntary strike on Monday, prompting authorities to impose restrictions in several parts of the Valley.

While authorities allowed people to march towards Lal Chowk — the site of spontaneous protests on March 1 — clashes were reported in Srinagar on March 2. In the following days, further clashes were reported from north Kashmir, with several people, including policemen, sustaining injuries.

While life has now returned to normal, educational institutions that had been shut as a precautionary measure are set to reopen on March 9. Authorities had ordered the closure of educational institutions across Kashmir until March 7.

PDP seeks release of protesters