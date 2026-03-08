DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Shops reopen, transport resumes as restrictions eased in Kashmir

Shops reopen, transport resumes as restrictions eased in Kashmir

Authorities remove barricades and clear the area around Lal Chowk in Srinagar

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 03:45 AM Mar 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
People shop for household items after authorities lifted restrictions in Srinagar on Saturday. PTI
Advertisement
Normalcy returned to Kashmir on Saturday after authorities lifted restrictions across the Valley that had been imposed earlier this week following protests over the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in the US–Israel airstrikes.
On Friday, despite strict restrictions imposed by authorities amid fears of protests after Friday congregational prayers, the situation remained peaceful. Subsequently, late on Friday evening, authorities restored high-speed mobile internet services in the Valley and decided to lift the restrictions.
On Saturday, authorities removed barricades and cleared the area around Lal Chowk in Srinagar, which had been sealed following protests last Sunday. Shops and other business establishments reopened across Kashmir as the situation returned to normal.
“Public and private transport was operating normally and all business establishments have reopened,” a police official said, adding that no untoward incident had been reported from anywhere in the Valley.
The official added that the situation is being closely monitored, especially in Shia-dominated areas where security personnel have been deployed in adequate numbers.
Kashmir witnessed massive protests on March 1, with thousands of demonstrators — most of them from the Shia community — taking to the streets in parts of Jammu and Kashmir after Iran confirmed Ali Khamenei’s death in the airstrike.
The Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulama (MMU), an umbrella body of Islamic religious organisations in J&K, termed the killing a “brutal assassination” and a blatant act of aggression that had shaken the Muslim world. The organisation had appealed to people to observe a voluntary strike on Monday, prompting authorities to impose restrictions in several parts of the Valley.
While authorities allowed people to march towards Lal Chowk — the site of spontaneous protests on March 1 — clashes were reported in Srinagar on March 2. In the following days, further clashes were reported from north Kashmir, with several people, including policemen, sustaining injuries.
While life has now returned to normal, educational institutions that had been shut as a precautionary measure are set to reopen on March 9. Authorities had ordered the closure of educational institutions across Kashmir until March 7.

PDP seeks release of protesters

Srinagar, March 7
Advertisement

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday said that “scores of protesters, including women, have been arrested across Kashmir.”

Advertisement

In a post on X, she said they were arrested for peacefully participating in rallies in the wake of Ali Khamenei’s death.

Advertisement

“Authorities had assured their families that they would be released soon. But unfortunately this hasn’t been the case,” she said, urging the J&K Police to consider their release at the earliest.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts