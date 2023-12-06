Shops, restaurants inspected in Leh

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 5

A market checking team comprising officials from various departments conducted inspections of shops, restaurants, and chicken outlets in Leh on Tuesday and imposed a fine of Rs 7,400 against violators. The team, led by Naib Tehsildar Mohammad Yousuf, conducted the inspection to address violations and ensure the well-being of the public.

The team worked collectively to inspect the market to enforce adherence to safety standards, hygiene practices, and the proper disposal of expired goods.

During the inspections, the team successfully recovered fines amounting to Rs 7,400 from various establishments found in violation of regulations. The fines were imposed as per the severity of the offenses “One of the major concerns addressed by the team was the discovery and subsequent disposal of various expired items. The team, equipped with the necessary authority, took swift action to remove these products from the shelves, preventing their sale to unsuspecting consumers,” an official said.

