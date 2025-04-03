Showdown between J-K L-G, Abdullah govt looms over transfers

A showdown is looming between Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and the nearly six-month-old government over the transfer of bureaucrats and other issues, prompting Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to convene on Friday an urgent meeting of MLAs belonging to the ruling National Conference and supporting parties.

The agenda for the meeting to which legislators of the alliance partner Congress have also been invited remained a subject of speculation as Abdullah and NC spokespersons remained tightlipped.

But the meeting is expected to discuss the reported interference by Raj Bhavan in administrative matters which fall in the domain of the elected government.

The controversial transfer of 48 bureaucrats belonging to the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) by the L-G two days ago led to the latest flashpoint between the Raj Bhavan and the Abdullah government which regards the transfers as violative of the legal and administrative framework under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act.

Sources in the know said the chief minister has written to Sinha asking him to review the unilateral decision, pointing out that the transfers and postings of officers outside the All India Services cadre was the prerogative of the elected government.

Such orders undermine the functioning and authority of the elected government, Abdullah asserted in the letter.

Abdullah is said to have taken up the matter with Union Home Minister Amit Shah complaining that a series of actions by the L-G, including the transfers, eroded the authority of his government.

The L-G's approach was a serious challenge in functioning of the elected government, he is said to have stated.

Though the Abdullah government had been facing difficulties with the Raj Bhavan over several administrative issues, Sinha's Tuesday order to transfer and post 48 JKAS officers led to a face-off between the two power centres in the Union territory.

The chief minister also called for the expedited finalisation of the Transaction of Business Rules, which were approved by the Cabinet on March 6, saying that the delay in issuing these rules is contributing to the current administrative friction.

Abdullah has also directed Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo to ensure that no transfer or posting orders for non-All India Services officers are issued without his prior approval.

He has specifically asked the chief secretary to keep the transfer orders of the 48 JKAS officers in abeyance.

In the meantime, Friday's meeting is expected to convey the same feelings to the L-G as well as the Centre.