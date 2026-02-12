Shrine board aims to boost sports infrastructure in Katra

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) has fast-tracked the implementation of key decisions taken during its 76th Board meeting held on February 8 under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

The Board has initiated consultations with key stakeholders and begun formulating a comprehensive strategy for youth engagement in the sports sector along with the promotion of pilgrimage destinations in and around Katra.

In this regard, Chief Executive Officer Sachin Kumar Vaishya, along with senior officers, held meetings with delegations from the sports sector as well as representatives of the Hotel and Restaurant Association, Katra.

A delegation led by Shiv Kumar Sharma, former Joint Secretary of the Jammu and Kashmir State Sports Council and president of the Jammu and Kashmir Indian Style Wrestling Association, discussed various aspects of sports development in the region. The deliberations focused on youth engagement, community development and nurturing sporting talent.

A roadmap for structured coaching support, infrastructure strengthening and capacity-building initiatives was also discussed to create a sustainable and inclusive sports ecosystem and encourage wider participation. It was further decided to organise youth interaction programmes to understand aspirations and challenges in the sports sector and to hold follow-up meetings for phased implementation of proposed initiatives.

Another delegation led by Rakesh Wazir, president of the Hotel and Restaurant Association, Katra, discussed strategies to promote pilgrimage destinations in and around Katra.

The proposed plan includes enhanced publicity, improved visitor information systems, better connectivity and coordinated outreach with local stakeholders to encourage longer pilgrim stays and diversified pilgrimage circuits.

Special emphasis was also laid on the revival and promotion of traditional and ancient pilgrimage routes associated with the Yatra.