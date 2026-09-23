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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Shrine board officials yet to be examined in Vaishno Devi silver offerings probe

Shrine board officials yet to be examined in Vaishno Devi silver offerings probe

Disclosure made in a status report submitted by the DSP, Bhawan, before the court

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Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 01:49 AM Sep 23, 2026 IST
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Entry gate for the Vaishno Devi shrine. FILE
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Police have informed a Jammu court that statements of certain senior officials of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board are yet to be recorded in connection with the alleged fake silver offerings case at the revered shrine.

The disclosure was made in a status report submitted by the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Bhawan, before the Court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Jammu, on September 19.

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According to the report, investigators have received 116 pages of official records along with substantial CCTV footage and other electronic evidence relating to the collection, segregation, storage, transportation and processing of metal offerings at the shrine. The material is currently under examination.

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During the hearing, complainant advocate Deepak Sharma appeared in person, while the Assistant Public Prosecutor submitted the status report on behalf of the enquiry officer.

After perusing the report, the court granted additional time for completion of the enquiry and permitted the investigating officer to continue the proceedings. The matter has been listed for further hearing on October 10.

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The case stems from a complaint seeking registration of an FIR and a scientific, comprehensive investigation into allegations of adulteration, substitution, pilferage and possible misappropriation of nearly 20 tonnes of silver offerings made by devotees at the shrine.

The complaint alleges that the offerings are valued at approximately Rs 550 crore.

The status report states that statements of Shrine Board officials, pujaris, CRPF personnel deployed at Bhawan, J&K Police officers and other security personnel associated with the handling of offerings have already been recorded.

Police said the procedure followed for collection, segregation, handling and storage of the "white metal" in the shrine's strong room has been verified through these statements.

However, the report notes that statements of certain senior Shrine Board functionaries and other concerned officials, considered essential for a comprehensive enquiry, are yet to be recorded.

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