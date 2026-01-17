DT
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Shrine Board reviews R-Day preparedness

Shrine Board reviews R-Day preparedness

Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 03:00 AM Jan 17, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board CEO Sachin Kumar Vaishya presides over a meeting in Katra on Friday.
In view of the forthcoming Republic Day celebrations, the Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB), Sachin Kumar Vaishya, presided over a comprehensive review meeting at the Spiritual Growth Centre, Katra, aimed at assessing operational and security preparedness to ensure seamless arrangements in close coordination with the district administration, Reasi, and other key stakeholders for the Republic Day function at Katra.

During the meeting, the CEO emphasised the need to further strengthen security arrangements in accordance with the directions of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha who is also the Chairman, SMVDSB.

He underscored the importance of seamless coordination and collective efforts among all agencies concerned to establish a robust mechanism ensuring a hassle-free pilgrimage and the smooth conduct of the Republic Day celebrations.

The Superintendent of Police, Katra, along with the Commandant, CRPF, assured that comprehensive multi-tier security arrangements are being put in place to ensure the smooth conduct of the celebrations and effective regulation of the yatra. These measures include the deployment of Quick Response Teams (QRTs), coordinated patrolling and the establishment of a robust layered security grid involving the police, CRPF, Army and other paramilitary forces.

It was informed that the main Republic Day function will be organised at the Shrine Board’s Sports Complex, Katra, where the Chief Executive Officer, SMVDSB, will unfurl the Tricolour and take the salute of the march past by contingents drawn from the J&K Police, CRPF, shrine security, NCC cadets and schoolchildren.

