‘Shut liquor shops’: Leh women continue round-the-clock sit-in

Braving biting cold, particularly during the night, women from different religious communities have taken to the streets in Leh to protest against the recent opening of new liquor shops in the region.

Since last week, the women have been staging a sit-in at Leh’s NDS Park, demanding the closure of the outlets, which they fear could adversely affect the youth and the social fabric of Ladakh. Kunzes Dolma, president of the women’s wing of the Ladakh Buddhist Association, told The Tribune that women from several religious communities had been compelled to launch the protest following the opening of new liquor shops in the region. “We want these shops to be shut,” she said.

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While a large number of protesters join the agitation daily, around 15 to 20 women usually remain at the site overnight despite the freezing temperatures. Ruth Pem, president of the Christian Women’s Community in Leh, said women continued to join the protest despite the harsh weather, as they were concerned about the potential social consequences of the increased availability of liquor. “There is a lot of cold, but what option do we have? Many liquor shops have been opened, and it will impact society and the youth. What will happen to a family when a man comes home after drinking alcohol?” she said. Salima Khatun, vice-president of the women’s wing of Anjuman Moin-ul-Islam, said the protesters had exhausted other means of raising their concerns, including submitting a memorandum to the authorities, but had received no response.

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“We have used all available resources and even submitted a memorandum, but received no response. We were forced to begin the protest. In the coming days, we will intensify it,” she said. Women from different villages have been joining the sit-in, with groups taking turns each night to ensure that the protest continues.

“The authorities should have taken people on board before making this decision. It is the first time that such a large number of licences have been granted,” she said.

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Sources in the Ladakh administration said officials were in touch with the protesters and efforts were being made to resolve the issue and bring the ongoing agitation to an end. A meeting between the women protesters and the Ladakh administration has also been scheduled for the end of this month.